Kalamazoo-area voters approve renewal of KRESA special education millage
The vote renews the existing millage for special education in the nine school districts KRESA serves.
Voters in school districts served by the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency approved a millage renewal Tuesday to fund special education for students.
The tax rate works out to 1.5 mills, or $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable property.
As of 12:15 am Wednesday, unofficial results showed the millage proposal passing with over 66% of the vote in Kalamazoo County, where most people served by KRESA live.
The renewal is set to begin in 2027 and is estimated to generate approximately $16.8 million annually in local property tax revenue.
The revenue will support mandated educational programs for students with disabilities in local public schools.
KRESA collects the funds and distributes them.