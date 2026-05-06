Kalamazoo-area voters approve renewal of KRESA special education millage

Voters in school districts served by the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency approved a millage renewal Tuesday to fund special education for students.

The tax rate works out to 1.5 mills, or $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable property.

As of 12:15 am Wednesday, unofficial results showed the millage proposal passing with over 66% of the vote in Kalamazoo County, where most people served by KRESA live.

The renewal is set to begin in 2027 and is estimated to generate approximately $16.8 million annually in local property tax revenue.

The revenue will support mandated educational programs for students with disabilities in local public schools.

KRESA collects the funds and distributes them.