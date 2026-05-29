Rep. Bill Huizenga has a speaking engagement this weekend, and he'll be met with a protest

Earlier this year, the Van Buren County Republican Party announced Republican representative Bill Huizenga as their keynote speaker for a Lincoln Day event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Decatur on Saturday, May 30.

This week, the progressive group Indivisible of Greater Kalamazoo said they’ll be outside the Saturday event for a “Bill HIDESinga" Accountability Protest.

It’s rare for Huizenga to host in-person town hall events, and critics have called on him to engage directly with his constituents. Instead, he often opts for virtual events or "telephone town halls."

Indivisible said protesters will aim to line the streets outside the VFW in Decatur and show Huizenga that “he can’t ignore his constituents”.

The Lincoln Day event is a ticketed fundraiser dinner for the Van Buren County Republicans that advertised a night of "hearing from leaders who are fighting for our conservative values".

The Lincoln Day event begins at 5 p.m. at the VFW. The concurrent protest will run from 4:30-7 p.m. outside the building.