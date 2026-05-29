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Rep. Bill Huizenga has a speaking engagement this weekend, and he'll be met with a protest

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT
Protesters hold signs criticizing Representative Huizenga's recent lack of in-person townhalls. An American flag flies upside down behind them, a symbol of the protester's belief that the United States is in crisis.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Protesters hold signs criticizing Representative Bill Huizenga for not holding in-person town halls at an event in March 2025.

Indivisible of Greater Kalamazoo announced a "Bill HIDESinga Accountability Protest" will be held outside Huizenga's May 30 appearance at the VFW in Decatur.

Earlier this year, the Van Buren County Republican Party announced Republican representative Bill Huizenga as their keynote speaker for a Lincoln Day event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Decatur on Saturday, May 30.

This week, the progressive group Indivisible of Greater Kalamazoo said they’ll be outside the Saturday event for a “Bill HIDESinga" Accountability Protest.

It’s rare for Huizenga to host in-person town hall events, and critics have called on him to engage directly with his constituents. Instead, he often opts for virtual events or "telephone town halls."

Indivisible said protesters will aim to line the streets outside the VFW in Decatur and show Huizenga that “he can’t ignore his constituents”.

The Lincoln Day event is a ticketed fundraiser dinner for the Van Buren County Republicans that advertised a night of "hearing from leaders who are fighting for our conservative values".

The Lincoln Day event begins at 5 p.m. at the VFW. The concurrent protest will run from 4:30-7 p.m. outside the building.

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Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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