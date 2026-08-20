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Black Bear Sports' Texas Township rink will host an open house this weekend

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published August 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
A sign with a rounded top in front of a large parking lot with a building in the background says "Top Shelf," then "Biggby Coffee Ice Cube Kalamazoo," then "Athletic Mentors"
Elliot Russell
/
WMUK
The sign in front of the Biggby Ice Cube in Texas Township advertises the facility an adjoining restaurant, CD Top Shelf.

The re-opening of what's now known as the Biggby Ice Cube in Texas Township on Saturday will feature free public skate sessions and drop-in hockey and skating classes.

The former Wings West ice arena in Texas Township will re-open as the Biggby Ice Cube Saturday under the ownership of Black Bear Sports Group.

On Saturday from 10am to 3pm, Black Bear will preview its fall youth hockey programming during an open house at the Ice Cube. The event will offer free public skate sessions and drop-in hockey and skating classes on the fresh ice.

The Ice Cube’s youth hockey programs are slated to begin in September.

The facility closed last year after its ice plant suffered a severe failure. Since Black Bear acquired it in October, the private equity-sponsored company has completed over $2 million in renovations, according to MLive.

The open house was originally planned for late June, but was postponed. According to Texas Township documents obtained by WMUK, the facility wasn't yet up to code.

Black Bear evicted a long-running nonprofit youth hockey club during its takeover of the rink. The club’s director later testified before a Congressional subcommittee about his experience with Black Bear.

In April, the Michigan attorney general’s office confirmed it was investigating Black Bear for potential anticompetitive practices.
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell