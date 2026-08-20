Black Bear Sports' Texas Township rink will host an open house this weekend

The former Wings West ice arena in Texas Township will re-open as the Biggby Ice Cube Saturday under the ownership of Black Bear Sports Group.

On Saturday from 10am to 3pm, Black Bear will preview its fall youth hockey programming during an open house at the Ice Cube. The event will offer free public skate sessions and drop-in hockey and skating classes on the fresh ice.

The Ice Cube’s youth hockey programs are slated to begin in September.

The facility closed last year after its ice plant suffered a severe failure. Since Black Bear acquired it in October, the private equity-sponsored company has completed over $2 million in renovations, according to MLive.

The open house was originally planned for late June, but was postponed. According to Texas Township documents obtained by WMUK, the facility wasn't yet up to code.

Black Bear evicted a long-running nonprofit youth hockey club during its takeover of the rink. The club’s director later testified before a Congressional subcommittee about his experience with Black Bear.

In April, the Michigan attorney general’s office confirmed it was investigating Black Bear for potential anticompetitive practices.