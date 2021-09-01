Farmers Alley Theatre Announces Its 14th Season

Season passes are now available to Farmers Alley Theatre's slate of six new productions. Artistic director Jeremy Koch and deputy director Rob Weiner joined Cara Lieurance to share the details.

Koch and Weiner also describe the experience of coping with a pandemic shutdown with both simple and innovative outreach, from Facebook chats, to outdoor entertainment-for-hire concept "Backyard Broadway," to shooting a multi-camera production of Dwandra Lampkin's one-woman show The Conviction of Lady Lorraine. The new season brings new plays and new voices to the theater: the oldest show is Songs for a New World from 1995.