Farmers Alley Theatre Announces Its 14th Season

18 minutes ago

Farmers Alley Theatre will present six productions in 2021-22.
Credit Farmers Alley Theatre

Season passes are now available to Farmers Alley Theatre's slate of six new productions. Artistic director Jeremy Koch and deputy director Rob Weiner joined Cara Lieurance to share the details.


Koch and Weiner also describe the experience of coping with a pandemic shutdown with both simple and innovative outreach, from Facebook chats, to outdoor entertainment-for-hire concept "Backyard Broadway," to shooting a multi-camera production of  Dwandra Lampkin's one-woman show The Conviction of Lady Lorraine. The new season brings new plays and new voices to the theater: the oldest show is Songs for a New World from 1995.

Let's Hear It
local music
Rob Weiner
Jeremy Koch
Farmers Alley Theatre

Related Content

Head To The Park For Fun, Educational Musical 'She Persisted'

By Jun 4, 2021
Illustration by book artist Alexandra Boiger

Following last summer's outdoor production of Three Little Birds, Farmers Alley Theatre will present six free family-friendly performances of the hour-long musical She Persisted on Saturdays in June, starting June 12 in Bronson Park. Cara Lieurance spoke to lead actress E.J. Taylor, a Western Michigan University theater senior, and Farmers Alley artistic director Jeremy Koch for a preview.


Joriah Kwamé's New Musical Launches Creator's Studio By Farmers Alley Theatre

By Mar 25, 2021
Teriah Nicole Artistry

Most musicals get their tryouts far from Broadway. Their creators seek input and advice of peers, mentors, and workshop opportunities to solidify the makings of a hit.  In Kalamazoo, Farmers Alley Theatre is formalizing those opportunities with a new initiative called the Creator's Studio. Its first production, premiering online Mar 26-28, was written by Kalamazoo native Joriah Kwamé, who composed the music and wrote the lyrics and dialogue to his new musical Sophia, Our Beloved.  Kwamé, a performer and recording artist whose songs have received millions of Youtube views, and Farmers Alley artistic director Jeremy Koch, spoke with Cara Lieurance about the new work.


Dwandra Lampkin's One-Woman Show Could Inspire You To Examine Your Life

By Oct 26, 2020
Farmers Alley Theatre

The Conviction of Lady Lorraine, written by and starring actor Dwandra Nikole Lampkin, is the opening production of Farmers Alley Theatre's new season. On Thursday, Oct 29, in a partnership with Broadway On Demand, it will premiere as a tele-play. 