At 7 pm on Friday, Jan 29, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will welcome audiences to its Digital Concert Hall Series by streaming "Fireworks For A New Year," led by music director Julian Kuerti. He joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the joy of performing in-person again (with strict precautions), and the classic pieces that speak to this moment in time.

An interview with KSO music director Julian Kuerti.





