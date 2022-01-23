-
WMUK received two Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for 2016.The first went to Jazz Currents' Keith Hall and…
-
(Here are the earlier episodes in this Jazz Currents series celebrating what would have been Miles Davis' 90th birthday: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part…
-
(Here are the earlier episodes in this Jazz Currents series celebrating what would have been Miles Davis' 90th birthday: Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.) When…
-
(For parts one and two of this series, click here and here.) The third episode of Keith Hall's five-part series focusing on jazz pioneer Miles Davis takes…
-
(For part one of this series, click here.) This episode focuses on Miles Davis' career in the 1950s. Jazz Currents host Keith Hall features Davis in a…
-
Trumpeter and bandleader Miles Davis had a career that spanned over 50 years. He recorded over 100 albums as a leader, and was a primary voice in many of…