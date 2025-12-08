Lawsuit against Henderson Castle brings attention to health inspection reports

Henderson Castle is a bed and breakfast and steakhouse that also hosts special events. It was build in 1895 by Frank Henderson, owner of prominent Kalamazoo regalia maker Henderson-Ames Company.

It’s being sued by a man named James Adams, who alleges the business retaliated against him after he left a one-star review claiming he found a “caterpillar or worm” in his broccoli while eating there.

The suit alleges Henderson Castle employees located the plaintiff’s workplace and left negative reviews directed at him and his business as retaliation for his negative review.

Amid discussion of the lawsuit, social media posters shared Henderson Castle’s most recent health inspection report.

According to the report from an inspection on May 6, the venue had morel mushrooms in the kitchen which came from an unspecified location and were not picked by a verified mushroom identification expert.

The report contained seven total violations, including mold observed on food, and improperly stored food. A follow-up inspection days later found all the violations had been corrected.

Henderson castle did not respond to WMUK's request for comment.