The city of Kalamazoo says traffic crashes have declined for the third year in a row

New traffic crash statistics are out in the city of Kalamazoo. The numbers, released this week, show a reduction in crashes in the city during 2025.

Each year, the city reports data on crashes within city limits based on reports from the Michigan State Police.

The data shows 2,339 traffic crashes were reported in the city of Kalamazoo in 2025, nearly 200 fewer than in 2024. That year, the city began implementing its “Safe Streets for All” initiative which began narrowing some streets and reduced posted speed limits in some areas.

“We’ve emphasized slower speeds, we put a lot of traffic control devices out, from speed humps to all types of radar signs and different devices. And I think they’re making an impact," Randolph said.

City of Kalamazoo Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said the data reflects the success of that initiative, which expanded on earlier post-COVID efforts to calm the streets.

“I think what I want to make sure people know is that, yeah, those things cost money, but they really are working," Randolph said.

Randolph said traffic crash numbers have steadily declined in the post-COVID era as compared to pre-COVID numbers. The city did not include data reported during peak COVID years when traffic flows were different.

“It is a true reduction," Randolph said. "And we’ve done a bunch of statistics on our numbers just to verify that it’s not some funny volume decrease. It is a true decrease.”

In coming years, Randolph said the city will continue narrowing streets and installing speed monitors and other safety devices across the city. The "Safe Streets for All" initiative is funded through a federal grant that runs through 2027.