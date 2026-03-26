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Michigan Liquor Control Commission awaits documents following Comstock Township vote

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
Gray clouds hang over a long brick building, the center of which sticks out with its almost tent-like peak. "Comstock Charter Township" is written on the peaked front of the building in silver letters, along with the blue and gray logo. Three flags, one of which is clearly the American flag, sit on poles to the right of the image.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Comstock Charter Township hall in Comstock Township, MI

The Comstock Township Board of Trustees voted this week to recommend Michigan’s Liquor Control Commission rescind the township supervisor’s liquor license.

At a meeting on March 24, Comstock Township trustees voted four to two in favor of recommending that the state not renew supervisor Ben Martin’s liquor license for his business Soil Friends, a farm stand that makes and sells hard cider.

That’s based on a decades-old township ordinance that prohibits elected officials from being "interested" in the production or sale of "alcoholic liquor."

The Board of Trustees does not have the authority to rescind a liquor license — that power belongs to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Instead, the board voted to recommend that the commission decline the renewal of Martin's license.

MLCC spokesperson David Martin confirmed Supervisor Ben Martin's license was renewed earlier in the month, and said the commission needs to receive a formal complaint to review the status or a license.

Once that is received, the commission can evaluate whether due process was achieved and if the evidence is strong enough to rescind the license. However, the commission spokesperson said it has not yet received any documentation from the township or any other source.

During the meeting, many community members came to show support for Martin, with several booing the trustees who voted in favor of rescinding the license.

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WMUK News ComstockliquorMichigan liquor control commission
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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