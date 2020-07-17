Unable to Conduct During Pandemic, Kuerti Directs A Film of Symphony Players

By 1 hour ago

A still image from the Kalamazoo Symphony's Prometheus Overture short film.
Credit Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Julian Kuerti in a still image from the Virtual KSO video.
Credit Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

In Beethoven's ballet The Creatures of Prometheus, Prometheus transforms "not-quite-living" people into fully alive humans with the gifts of art, science, and music. After the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the symphony's season, that story gave Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti the inspiration to direct and edit a short film of the Kalamazoo Symphony musicians playing their parts from their homes. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Kuerti "pulls back the curtain" on how he took on the challenge of editing individual sound and video files into a cohesive film, which would pay tribute to Beethoven's message and the musicians of his orchestra.  


Tags: 
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Julian Kuerti
classical music
Beethoven
COVID-19

