With 'Vibrations,' Jordan Hamilton Explores Instrumental Compositions, Improvisations

First Forrenland (2018), then My Thoughts Are (2019), then Vibrations (2021). That was the 3-album musical arch in Jordan Hamilton's mind over several years, as the cellist/songwriter continued gigging, writing, soloing, collaborating, and producing. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hamilton talks about why he wanted to make an all-instrumental album, and shares stories on how the new pieces on Vibrations came together, as they listen to "Diatomic," "Radiation," "Reflection," "Circuits" and "Tidal."

Part 1 of an interview with Jordan Hamilton.

Part 2 of an interview with Jordan Hamilton.

Hamilton also gives a snapshot of the Kalamazoo DIY music scene, and explains why he decided to start The Green Room Series, where he hosts other musicians for backstage-style conversations. It features some of his favorite musicians in Michigan and beyond.