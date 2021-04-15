 With 'Vibrations,' Jordan Hamilton Explores Instrumental Compositions, Improvisations | WMUK

With 'Vibrations,' Jordan Hamilton Explores Instrumental Compositions, Improvisations

Cover art of Vibrations
Credit Artist and graphic designer Esan Sommersell

First Forrenland (2018), then My Thoughts Are (2019), then Vibrations (2021). That was the 3-album musical arch in Jordan Hamilton's mind over several years, as the cellist/songwriter continued gigging, writing, soloing, collaborating, and producing. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hamilton talks about why he wanted to make an all-instrumental album, and shares stories on how the new pieces on Vibrations came together, as they listen to "Diatomic," "Radiation," "Reflection," "Circuits" and "Tidal." 


Hamilton also gives a snapshot of the Kalamazoo DIY music scene, and explains why he decided to start The Green Room Series, where he hosts other musicians for backstage-style conversations. It features some of his favorite musicians in Michigan and beyond.

Jordan Hamilton's 2019 album My Thoughts Are is a collection of original songs covering a wide range of real life experience. Although he doesn't claim the title of activist for himself (he says he would have to work harder to earn it), several of Hamilton's songs anticipated the Black Lives Matter movement's resurgence in 2020. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hamilton says his journey as a solo artist who accompanies his songs on electric cello and looping technology is based in a musical community that gives him space and brings new ideas and influences into his life. 


New York-based artist Steffani Jemison will perform a new version of her work, Recitatif, at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts on Friday, Oct 4 at 5:30 and 7 pm. It's a piece she created from her study of Solresol, a 19th century utopian language expressed through musical tones, created by French philosopher and musician François Sudre. It's renewed for each performance by texts of author Toni Morrison, who wrote the short story for which the piece is named. Jemison will partner with cellist Jordan Hamilton in her Kalamazoo performances.

Jordan Hamilton is a performer who took his training in classical cello and transformed himself into a soloist who sings, raps, writes, and performs electro-acoustic arrangements on the cello. Originally from Maryland, he is a member of the Last Gasp Collective, and recently completed his master's degree in music performance from Western Michigan University. WMUK contributor Craig Freeman invited him to play his eclectic solo set live in the Takeda Studio and talk about his uncommon path to self-expression.