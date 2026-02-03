WMU President Russ Kavalhuna appointed to Bronson Healthcare Board of Directors

Western Michigan University President Russ Kavalhuna was appointed to the Bronson Healthcare Board of Directors this month, according to a statement released by Bronson on Feb. 3.

Kavalhuna joins Kalamazoo College president Jorge Gonzalez and Kalamazoo Valley Community College president L. Marshall Washington, who have served on the Bronson Board since 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Kavalhuna is the first WMU President to serve on Bronson’s Board of Directors since the late Diether Haenicke, who served as a board member for Bronson Methodist Hospital.

According to Bronson's website, the board of directors is an all-volunteer governing body that is responsible for much of the decision-making across the entire regional health system.