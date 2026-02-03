© 2026 WMUK
WMU President Russ Kavalhuna appointed to Bronson Healthcare Board of Directors

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:32 PM EST
At a black table, President Kavalhuna sits in the middle of Board Chair Edgerton and Trustee Liggins. Kavalhuna wears a grey suit with a yellow tie and raises his hands in a gesture of explaining.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
WMU President Russ Kavalhuna (center) speaks at the meeting of the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees on December 4, 2025. Kavalhuna is pictured next to board chair Sally Edgerton (left) and Trustee James Liggins, Jr. (right).

Kavalhuna took office as the President of Western Michigan University in July 2025, and was appointed to Bronson's board early this month.

Western Michigan University President Russ Kavalhuna was appointed to the Bronson Healthcare Board of Directors this month, according to a statement released by Bronson on Feb. 3.

Kavalhuna joins Kalamazoo College president Jorge Gonzalez and Kalamazoo Valley Community College president L. Marshall Washington, who have served on the Bronson Board since 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Kavalhuna is the first WMU President to serve on Bronson’s Board of Directors since the late Diether Haenicke, who served as a board member for Bronson Methodist Hospital.

According to Bronson's website, the board of directors is an all-volunteer governing body that is responsible for much of the decision-making across the entire regional health system.

Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
