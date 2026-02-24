Construction set to begin March 2 on a busy stretch of northbound US-131 near I-94

In a statement released on Feb. 23, MDOT confirmed work will begin on Monday along northbound US-131 near the Stadium Drive corridor.

MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa said the project will create an additional lane on northbound 131 from I-94 to Stadium Drive and expand the existing ramp.

Schirripa says a new lane is needed due to the volume of motorists who take westbound I-94 to the northbound 131 ramp just to get to Stadium Drive.

“It can be a bit of a pinch point, especially during peak times. This will help alleviate that, so not only will things move much more smoothly, they’ll also be a lot safer — a lot less dancing in and out of lanes," Schirripa said.

He said construction is expected to last eight months to a year, but MDOT is hoping to finish the project ahead of schedule by September.

In the meantime, Schirripa said MDOT is asking for patience and understanding from motorists while construction is underway.

“There will be some single-lane closures on 131 and 94. There will be some ramp closures as we rework those two interchanges, probably not as much of an impact on Stadium Drive — it will be more 131 and 94 ramps," Schirripa said.

Schirripa says motorists can use MDOT’s “Mi Drive” mapping tool to see how construction will affect routes.