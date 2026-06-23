Whitmer says the state will appeal for denied FEMA funding for March tornado relief

After tornadoes ripped across the southern portion of the state in March, Governor Whitmer announced the state had applied for aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In a statement, Whitmer said FEMA had denied the state’s application for funds from the Individual Assistance Program, which focuses on funding for homeowners and other property owners who have sustained damage, and the Hazard Mitigation Program, which provides funding to build infrastructure that helps reduce future disaster risk.

She said the state will appeal the decision and continue to seek the funds.

If approved, FEMA grant funds are distributed to the state, and certain individuals and organizations impacted by the disaster can apply for financial relief.