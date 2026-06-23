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Whitmer says the state will appeal for denied FEMA funding for March tornado relief

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
A man in black overalls and a green long sleeve shirt stands next to another person in a long yellow coat. They are standing at the center right of the image, looking out a the destruction caused by a recent storm and tornado. Behind them you can see a utility pole bent at an angle, behind that you can seem a few destroyed and uprooted trees. Finally, behind both the trees and the utility pole can be seen a small cream color house. Part of the houses room is torn off, sticking up into the air. Another tree can be seen to the left of the house, its trunk twisted and bent downward by the winds. The ground is still wet from the recent storm, with the sky covered in gray clouds.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
Volunteers look at storm damage after a tornado hit the area a day earlier, in Union City, MI.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her office will continue to pursue federal emergency relief funds for recovery from March tornadoes.

After tornadoes ripped across the southern portion of the state in March, Governor Whitmer announced the state had applied for aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In a statement, Whitmer said FEMA had denied the state’s application for funds from the Individual Assistance Program, which focuses on funding for homeowners and other property owners who have sustained damage, and the Hazard Mitigation Program, which provides funding to build infrastructure that helps reduce future disaster risk.

She said the state will appeal the decision and continue to seek the funds.

If approved, FEMA grant funds are distributed to the state, and certain individuals and organizations impacted by the disaster can apply for financial relief.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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