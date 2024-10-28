Election 2024 Information

In person voting for the 2024 Election ends on Tuesday November 5th. But ballots can also be cast by mail and Michigan now has early in-person voting.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center includes information about registering to vote, early voting and other information for casting a ballot in Michigan.

Michigan's election dashboard has updated voting data from around the state.

The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area has its Voter Guide available, as well as other information including the changes in voting approved by Michigan voters in 2022.

Vote 411 provided by League of Women Voters Education Fund includes personalized voting information including the ballot when you enter your address.

Below are election season stories from WMUK

