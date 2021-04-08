 Bach For The BLM Era: K-College Prof Premieres New Cantata Setting | WMUK

Bach For The BLM Era: K-College Prof Premieres New Cantata Setting

By 55 minutes ago

An image from the video production of Awake, Arise.
Credit Chris Ludwa

Dr. Chris Ludwa got tired of waiting for change. So, with the help of co-producer Dr. Everett McCorvey, a fellow voice professor (University of Kentucky), the Kalamazoo College professor and leader of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus updated a beloved Bach cantata, "Wachet Auf," with words of inspiration to marginalized communities and people of color. 


Ludwa says his second call was to Dr. Rhea Olivaccé, a soprano soloist with an international career and a professor of voice at Western Michigan University. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Ludwa, Olivaccé and McCorvey share stories about the experience of turning this new setting into a multi-national, multi-racial production. The premiere of the filmed performance, which brings together  Olivaccé,  tenor Lawrence Brownlee, and bass soloist Kyle Ketelsen, spoken-word artists, and a chorus and orchestra of diverse musicians from the US and the UK, is at 4 pm on Sunday, April 11 on YouTube. 

Tags: 
Rhea Olivacce
Chris Ludwa
Everett McCorvey
classical music
Let's Hear It
Social Justice

Related Content

'Love Is...Vol 4' Coming To Screens On Sunday

By Mar 22, 2021
Kalamazoo Bach Festival

Although there endless ways to finish the sentence "Love Is...", love of community is high on the list of Kalamazoo Bach Festival artistic director Chris Ludwa. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, he previews the fourth annual "Love Is..." concert, which will be streamed at 4 pm on Sunday, March 28. 

Highlights will include songs from around the world,  solo voices from the chorus, and a special appearance by Sophié and Pierre van der Westhuizen as a piano duo. Ludwa and Lieurance listen to some of the selections in a wide-ranging interview.


Holiday Tradition Continues Online For Kalamazoo Bach Festival

By Nov 30, 2020
Kalamazoo Bach Festival

At 4 pm on Sunday, Dec 6, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival will release its annual holiday concert online, in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to live concerts. Director Chris Ludwa and featured soloist Ben Gulley give Cara Lieurance a preview of the production.

Rhea Olivaccé, Knific Quartet Bring New Twists To Crossovers

By Aug 11, 2020
courtesy of the artist

On Sunday, Aug 16 at 4 pm, Concerts in the Park will go virtual with a live-streamed concert by the Knific Quartet with guest vocalist Rhea Olivaccé. The Knific Quartet features Tom Knific, bassist and professor emeritus of Western Michigan University, Renata Knific, violinist and professor emerita of WMU, Gene Knific, pianist/arranger (Tom and Renata are Gene's parents) and Brad Crossland, drums. The livestream will be hosted by the Arts Council website.


Rhea Olivaccé on 'The Many Facets of Love'

By Oct 16, 2013
rheaolivacce.com

The Kalamazoo Bach Festival will present lyric soprano Rhea Olivaccé in a solo recital called "The Many Facets of Love," this Sunday.

Ms. Olivaccé is a newcomer to west Michigan. A graduate of the University of Michigan, she tells Cara Lieurance about her Caribbean upbringing and her musical family. 